Miller Hill Mall Hosts Craft and Vendor Show

The show gives smaller businesses a chance to put their products in front of a larger crowd.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Miller Hill Mall hosted its annual Craft and Vendor Show. Local sales vendors, small businesses, crafters and home–based businesses were in attendance to get their products out in front of a larger crowd.

“It’s just a great place to get your product out there and outside of having these stores, you have an opportunity to share one on one so I really enjoy it,” said local vendor Carol Severson.

Vendors set up shop starting at the old Yonkers entrance stretching all the way down to the Barnes and Noble store.