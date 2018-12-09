Record Pop Up Shop has Soft Opening

Odd LP's sets up shop at Zen Eye Car in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Jacob Swanson has taken his love of digging for records and turned it into a job with Odd LP’s, a pop up record store. For the soft opening of Odd LP’s Swanson set up shop at Zen Eye Care in Duluth, reminding people of the importance of keeping vinyl alive.

“There’s always going to be a certain importance of a physical representation things that you really appreciate and I think vinyl is one way that shows that. Records are almost more relevant because it’s the best physical representation of music that you can have,” said Swanson.

Customers were able to listen to the records in the shop before making their purchases.