10,000 Socks Donated to Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn.-10,000 socks, along with cash gifts adding up to $1,500, were donated to the Duluth Salvation Army today.

It was all part of a fundraiser from Fond du Luth Casino, where patrons were given the chance to give to the less fortunate.

Officials at the event said a donation of socks can go a long way for those in need.

“It’s just one of those things that doesn’t get passed down from kid to kid,” said Tina Nordin, the marketing manager at Fond du Luth. “It’s a niche that needed to be filled. We live in the Northland and it’s vital. It’s a necessity.”

Cash donations will be used to purchase toys for children in the area and will also be used to support the ongoing work of the Salvation Army during the holiday season including its annual Christmas dinner.

The socks will be given to anyone who needs them.