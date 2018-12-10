City Council Approves New Budget

Budget for Fiscal Year 2019 Goes Up, Minimal Cuts

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth City Council approved a new budget for the city Monday night.

The budget is expected to be $3 million bigger than 2018’s.

Councilors said the amount of cuts in this budget are minimal at best.

Changes include adding $280,000 for park maintenance.

At the council meeting they also had the first reading of an amendment that could take a large chunk out of your utility bill, by reducing the Street Light Fee.

“I’m excited about maintaining our public safety division. Police and fire make up 46% of our city of Duluth budget,” said Zack Filipovich, Councilor at Large and Finance Chair.

“I’m excited about reducing the total cost or total tax or fee that citizens pay with the street light fee reduction that we’ll be doing this year,” he said. “I’m really excited about maintaining the Mayor’s proposal of decreasing the city’s reliance on fossil fuels.”

The council did not vote on a levy which would see property tax rates go up 4%t rather than the typical 9%.