Cloquet Loses Goodwill After More Than 30 Years In The Community

Store Offers Discounts Before Closing

CLOQUET, Minn.- After more than 30 years, the end is near for the Goodwill in Cloquet.

On December 22, the Cloquet Avenue location will officially shut it’s doors.

The board of directors voted for the closing as a necessary step to becoming a more efficient organization.

“Goodwill is a company that is changing and we’re changing for the better” says Communications Manager Scott Venzina.

Although this is set back for the Cloquet community, they believe this is also the best decision to continue their mission to employ and serve those with disabilities and other job barriers.

About 11 employees are being affected, but there will not be any layoffs. The company is currently working to find placements for the remaining employees.

Their top priority is to provide the employees support during the transition.

Also the company is hopeful that they will return to the Cloquet community.

“One day in the future we can hopefully open another store in that area that is new and improved. We love to come back in the future but it just not the right time” says Venzina.

To thank the community for their support, customers can enjoy 50% off on a variety of clothing, books, and household items.

Donations at the Cloquet store will continue to be accepted until December 22.

Following the closing, all are invited to shop and donate at any of the remaining 14 locations in Minnesota.