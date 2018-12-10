Coffee Conversation: Renegade Theater Presents ‘Dear Elizabeth’

The Renegade Theater Company is Proud to Present 'Dear Elizabeth' at Zeitgeist in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday morning on FOX 21 Local News, Mary Fox with Renegade Theater stopped by to chat about their latest production of ‘Dear Elizabeth’ now playing at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone.

The show already wowed audiences for one weekend, but if you missed your chance to see the compelling performance, there are three more showings!

Synopsis:

From 1947 to 1977, Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop exchanged more than four hundred letters.

Describing the writing of their poems, their travel and daily illnesses, the pyrotechnics of their romantic relationships, and the profound affection they had for each other, these missives are the most intimate record available of both poets and one of the greatest correspondences in American literature.

The playwright Sarah Ruhl fell in love with these letters and set herself an unusual challenge: to turn this thirty-year exchange into a stage play, and to bring to life the friendship of two writers who were rarely even in the same country.

As innovative as it is moving, Dear Elizabeth gives voice to a conversation that lived mostly in writing, illuminating some of the finest poems of the twentieth century and the minds that produced them.

Details:

December 13, 14, 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone

Click here to purchase your tickets today!