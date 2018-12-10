Fire Breaks Out At Duluth Coffee Company

Business Will Open As Normal On Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Coffee Company will be open for business Tuesday after a fire broke out at the downtown roastery Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the business on the 200 block of East Superior Street.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the beans in the big coffee roaster got heated up real fast and started on fire.

“We had heavy smoke coming out the front door and it was venting out of the roof through a proper vent that was going up through the roof,” said Mark Herman, acting assistant fire chief. “We didn’t have any fire in the structure itself. It was contained to the roaster.”

Firefighters dug out the burning beans and doused them with water outside the building, according to Herman.

Nobody was injured. Damage is estimated around $5,000.

On Facebook Monday evening, Duluth Coffee Company posted about the situation with a little humor.

“We had a casual roastery fire. All is good in the hood. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Our coffee is lit.”