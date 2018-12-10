Food Shelf in Cloquet Asking For Donations

Feeding the Cloquet Community

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Salvation Army in Cloquet is need a lot of help to keep local families from going hungry this holiday season.

This food shelf is the only one of its kind in Cloquet and services all of Carlton County.

As their busiest time of year continues, they are struggling to keep up with the need.

They provide a variety canned and boxed goods for those falling on hard times.

During the winters when utility bills increase, there is a spike in the amount of people needing help.

The more people that come in, the less they have to give.

They are asking for the public to bring in their donations so they can continue their efforts.

The pantry is asking for basic items like soap, lotion, canned goods, and strangely enough jars of peanut butter and bottles of jelly.

Although they provide food to the community, David Westerberg a Social Worker for the Salvation Army says its also a supporting environment.

“This one of those times a year that people find themselves alone and a little down, so even if they just need a place to come in and talk.”

For those needing help, the pantry is open on Mondays from 4 pm to 5:30 pm, Tuesdays 8 am to 11 am, and 1pm to 2 pm.