Free Holiday Block Party Saturday in Hermantown

The Free Family Block Party is a Partnership Between Best Christmas Ever and Multiple Local Businesses in Hermantown

DULUTH, Minn. – Best Christmas Ever and multiple local businesses in the Hermantown area invite everyone to join their free Family Block Party Saturday, December 15, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The Block Party will help raise awareness and financial support for local families who have fallen on hard times this holiday season.

The event includes pictures with Santa, live Christmas music by Sophie Peterson, free coffee and hot chocolate, fire pits with s’mores, and many other surprises.

The Block Party is happening at 5094 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.