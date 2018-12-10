Handmade in the Northland: White Spruce Market

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highligh Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 10 – 14, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Bailey Hutchence, owner of White Spruce Market, handcrafts boxes packed full of products sourced from local retailers and businesses.

As a wedding photographer for nearly a decade, Hutchence says she became obsessed with creating beautiful packaging & intentional gifts for clients.

The mission of White Spruce Market is to simplify and beautify the art of gift-giving.

Hutchence partners with independent artisans and makers to help cultivate gratitude and spread joy.

Click here for more information on White Spruce Market.