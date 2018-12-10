Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Gary-New Duluth

This Is Duluth's 4th Homicide Of 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening on the 100 block of West Reis Street in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

The call for help came in around 6:15 p.m. of a report of a male victim shot by another male, according to a press release by the Duluth Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead after paramedics performed life-saving efforts.

The suspect was arrested and is known to the victim, according to police.

A department spokeswoman said Monday evening that there is no threat to the public and more details will be released Tuesday.

This is the fourth homicide investigation in Duluth in 2018.

On Aug. 10, a 5-week-old boy, Jamal Chaterlays-Simpson, of Duluth died from head trauma after being flown to a Twin Cities hospital. No charges have been filed at this time.

Then on Sept. 1, Jamal Tyshawn Jackson, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Scott Pennington, 31, outside some bars on the 100 block of West First Street around 1 a.m. Jackson is under arrest and charged with second-degree murder.

Finally, on Nov. 4 around 6 p.m., Duluth police say Dale Bedell, 38, was stabbed to death at 34 East Fifth Street by the person Bedell randomly attacked right before the stabbing. No charges have been filed in this case.