Possible Warming Shelters Following Tomorrows Board Vote

Warming centers in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Homelessness in Duluth is becoming a chronic problem in the community according to local leaders.

As temperatures drop one organization continues to advocate for help.

C.H.U.M. which provides shelter and food necessities to the homeless, recently proposed to have warming centers in West Duluth.

If approved they could be found at various community centers in the area, when needed.

Tomorrow the matter will be voted on by Saint Louis County Board.

Even though it’s a good start, Lee Stuart from C.H.U.M says it’s only a temporary solution.

“It’s Not a shelter, not a place where people could come and sleep, not full blown and all of that, but it’s just for people who are out and about to have a place to warm up during the night.”

A $50,000 grant could be awarded for the warming centers following tomorrow’s vote by the board.