Prep Basketball: Bluejackets Girls Win Fifth In a Row; Vikings Boys Knock Off Bulldogs

The Hibbing girls and Cook County boys each got road wins on Monday night.

ESKO, Minn. – Abbey McDonald was held to just 11 points, but Eve Turner would knock down five three-pointers and finish with 25 points as Hibbing gets their fifth straight win 63-58 over Esko.

Kristy DeMuth knocked down five three-pointers, leading the Eskomos with 23 points on the night.

In boys action, it was Cook County hanging on for the road win over Carlton 68-64.