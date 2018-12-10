Saints Men’s Hockey Climb to 10th/11th in National Polls

The St. Scholastica men's hockey team are coming off a 4-1 win over St. John's.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team have jumped a few more sports in the latest national polls.

In the USCHO.com poll, the Saints move up to #10, while D3hockey.com puts CSS at #11 in the country. The team is coming a 4–1 win at home on Saturday against St. John’s. Next up, CSS will take on fifth-ranked Augsburg Saturday night at Mars Lakeview Arena. Puck drop for that one is set for 7 p.m.