Saints, Yellowjackets Meet in Women’s Hockey Border Battle

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior women's hockey teams will meet tomorrow night for the just the 16th time.

DULUTH, Minn. – The all-time series between the St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey teams has been a relatively short one as they have played just 15 times against each other. UWS leads the series, but CSS is looking to turn the tides.

Last year, the Saints beat the Yellowjackets at home for the first time ever, but they have never defeated the ‘Jackets in back-to-back seasons. And in their final game of 2018, the Saints want to end the year on a high note.

“They’s had some close games against some top-ranked teams. Their record doesn’t really show the level of play that they have. I think they’re just starting to come alive right and they’ve got a young team just like we do. It’s always a great match-up no matter what. No matter how are seasons are going, it’s always an intense, heated battle between the two of our programs,” CSS head coach Jackie MacMillan said.

As for the Yellowjackets, they are coming off a big weekend series, grabbing two wins over Finlandia. But they know the records go out the window for the annual Border Battle showdown.

“Whenever we play, it’s like a Vikings-Packers type of atmosphere. I know Coach MacMillan will have her team ready to compete, and we got to do the same. It’s always a tough environment over there. It’s just another test for us as a group and after coming off a weekend with a couple wins, I hope that carries over to tomorrow,” Yellowjackets head coach Ben Laughlin said.

Puck drop is set for 7 o’clock Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.