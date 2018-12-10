The Independent Television Festival Makes its big Move to Duluth in 2019

The Festival is Currently Held in Vermont

DULUTH, Minn. – The Independent Television Festival announced on Monday it is making its move to Duluth in 2019.

The five day festival was previously headquartered in Los Angeles and is currently based in Vermont.

Riki McManus, director of the Upper Minnesota Film Office told the StarTribune, ““We’re dang excited!” McManus won over ITVFest Executive Director Philip Gilpin with her tour of Duluth’s historic arts and theater district and its rugged beauty. “It’s planting a flag that Minnesota could be the state for independent television.”

The festival brings together big names in the TV industry along with first-time filmmakers. Representatives from HBO, Disney, Netflix and Bravo are frequent visitors of the festival looking for new ideas and talent.

Based on past performance the festival is estimated to pour more than $1.5 million into the local economy.

The 2019 festival will take place from October 9 through October 13 and will offer more than 80 screenings to the public.

“We’re not looking to be a convention that sets up shop for a week and then moves out,” said Gilpin, who plans to move at the start of next year and hire a small office staff. “We’re looking to be part of the community’s fabric year-round.”

You can visit www.itvfest.com for more information and to find out when tickets will become available.