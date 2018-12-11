Christmas Trees Given to Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Multiple Wisconsin veterans’ organizations gathered in Superior today to raise holiday cheer for those that served.

More than 30 Christmas trees were being offered up at the corner of Catlin and Winter streets for free for veterans.

Those organizing the event said the program serves as a type of therapy for the volunteers.

“A lot of veterans need to be helped and often the best way to help, the best way to be helped, is to help,” said Dave Zien, an event organizer and veteran.

Other organizers of the event said veterans love serving others, because it’s part of their DNA and events like the one today in Superior, really bring that spirit to the forefront.

“I volunteered to join the Army so you wouldn’t have to get drafted,” said event organizer and veteran Mark Gulbranson. “It’s really part of their nature. We always have each other’s backs.”

Even though the trees were free, many donations were given to veterans charities during the event.

Among the organizations involved included Wheels of Liberty, the VFW, and the Chippewa Veterans Home.