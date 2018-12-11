Devney Beats Old Team as Hunters Edge Eskomos

The Denfeld boys basketball team snapped a three-game skid against Esko.

DULUTH, Minn. – Josh Reinertson led the Hunters with 24 points as the Denfeld boys basketball team held on for the win over Esko 72-70.

Armon Freeman also chipped in with 20 points to help the Hunters snap a three-game skid. Denfeld improves to 2-3 on the season as they get set to host Clouqet next Tuesday.

The Eskomos fall to 1-3 as they will take on Duluth East on Friday night at home.