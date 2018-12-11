Handmade in the Northland: Harmonic Goods

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 10 – 14, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Brad Bergslien is the creator of Harmonic Goods.

Harmonic Goods has been a vision of Bergslien’s for years, and finally became a reality in January of 2017.

Bergslien currently operates the business out of his home in Duluth.

For more information or to check out products currently available, click here.