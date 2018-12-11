Homicide Victim Identified from Gary- New Duluth Shooting

Charges pending for suspect

DULUTH, Minn.- Manslaughter charges are pending against a man accused of shooting another man to death last night in the Gary- New Duluth neighborhood.

Duluth police were called to the one hundred block of Reis street at about 6:15 Monday night for reports of a person shot.

That person would later be identified as 35 year old Kevin Weiss.

Officials say the 34–year–old gunman was involved in an altercation with Weiss outside of a home, right before being shot.

Paramedics attempted to revive Weiss but were unsuccessful.

The shooter, who was known to the victim is under arrest in the homicide investigation.

Duluth police are requesting charges of manslaughter by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.

The suspect’s name and more details about the crime are expected to be released tomorrow after formal charges are filed.