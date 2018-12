Hunters, Blue Devils Boys Hockey Settle for Tie

DULUTH, Minn. – Payton Budisalovich scored with 39 seconds to go as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team settled for a tie with Virginia-MIB 3-3 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

Jacob Johnson and Griffin Lehet also score for the Hunters, who stay unbeaten at 4-0-1. The Blue Devils got goals from Brett Okland and Dillon Drake.