Knowing Your Neighbors: Smith’s Infusion

The art Scene Isnt just in Duluth

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The local arts scene isn’t just in Duluth. It also expands into the Iron Range.

Jenni Smith has made it her mission to bring art back to the Iron Range with her business, Smith’s Infusion, located on Chestnut Street in Virginia.

“I want to help bring back things we don’t have anymore. But I mean I can walk out my front door and get everything I need downtown. It’s just kind of remember supporting downtown,” says Smith.

The shop caters to local artists to help generate revenue for them. It also allows for each item to be unique.

“It varies so much because everything you see it one of a kind. So as soon as it’s bought, it’s gone. There’s not another exact replica of it.”

Due to her relationships with vendors, Smith is able to help customers visions become a reality just in time for the holidays.

Smith’s Infusion also offers classes for the public to come in and create their own art in a hassle free way.

“We figure out ahead of time ‘OK I can get so many boards out of this’ so we have it here. You come here and we have everything. You’re one paying for that. We take care of the mess so if you want to come and bring food go for it! We will clean it up. So it’s nice in that respect because where else can you do that?”

To register for classes you can visit www.smithsinfusion.com.