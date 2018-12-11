Mike Heffernan Named New Head Coach of Saints Football Team

The St. Scholastica football team have promoted offensive coordinator Mike Heffernan to head coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica athletic director Brian Jamros announced that offensive coordinator Mike Heffernan has been named the new head coach of the Saints football team.

This past season was his second stint with the team after serving as an assistant from 2009 to 2012. In 2018, the Saints offense put up record numbers through the air, throwing for over 3,000 yards for the first time ever. Junior quarterback Zach Edwards broke six single-season program records and finished the regular season fifth in Division III in passing yards per game. CSS also had a pair of record-breaking wide receivers in Eddie Lee and Esko native Aaron Olson.

Heffernan takes over for George Penree, who served as the interim head coach this past season. The Saints are trying to make it back to the postseason for first time since 2015.

