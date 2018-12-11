Miller Hill Mall to Open Children’s Play Area

DULUTH, Minn. – The Miller Hill Mall is opening a Northwoods-themed children’s play area in December.

According to a recent press release the grand opening will take place on December 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals, and a photo booth provided by Legacy Toys.

The new play area will be located between Lane Bryant and Legacy Toys just up from the Food Court.

“We are thrilled to be able to open an indoor play area in Duluth,” said Katie Kaz, general manager at Miller Hill Mall. “Installing a children’s play area has been a primary focus for us because we know how important it is to the families in our communities. The design will provide a warm and safe place for children to play all winter long and the theme will promote outdoor play in an indoor space.”

The outdoor-themed play area will consist of a mix of traditional interactive elements with an open-concept design and an abundance of bright, eye-catching colors.