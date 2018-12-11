Nordic Trail Conditions Not Ideal But Skiers Still Out

Skiers say about three or four more inches of snow are needed for ideal conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – Nordic ski trail conditions are not what many skiers hoped for.

The Snowflake Nordic Center in Duluth has about 95% snow coverage on their trails but they’d like to be 100%.

The manager there tells us hard-core skiers are out but more snow is needed for the season to really take off.

“Ideally I’d like to get about three to four more inches of snow right away that I can groom in, we can build the nice solid base, it’ll fill in the irregularities on the trail and it’ll make a nice smooth surface,” said John Graham, manager of the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center.

He tells us if skiing can continue through March, that will make a pretty good season.