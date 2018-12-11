Petting Away the Stress During Finals

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Across the Northland students are cramming as finals near.

Today students at WITC Superior campus got the chance to pet away that stress with a special visit from some furry friends.

Officials from Lake Superior Paws for Love said it’s always surprising how much animals can help those facing difficult situations.

“College students – finals week – final projects due, there’s a lot of stress and these animals are very helpful, bringing a smile,” said Kathy Johnson of Lake Superior Paws for Love. “It’s been shown that petting an animal can reduce your blood pressure and give you an overall feeling of well being.”

Most of the time the dogs and cats the group brings are brought to nursing homes, and organizers said today’s event was a nice change of pace for the animals.