Plumbing Issues At Mt. Royal Center

Businesses temporarily close

DULUTH, Minn.- The Mt. Royal Library and plaza has reopened following an unplanned plumbing problem within the shopping center.

Melhus Management which owns Mt. Royal Center informed the library yesterday that they were fixing a plumbing issue but it unfortunately extended through today.

It left many businesses like Bulldog Pizza and Vanilla Bean Coffee to close for a short period of time due to all the issues with the water and sewer systems.

For health safety reasons, a representative from Bulldog pizza said the health board would not allow them to remain open unless they had working restrooms.

At about 2 pm Fox 21 was informed that the library and businesses at Mt. Royal Center have reopened.