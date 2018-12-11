Roaster Fire Cleanup Begins After at Duluth Coffee Company

Fire leaves big mess

DULUTH,Minn.- A top coffee roaster in downtown Duluth is cleaning up a big mess after a fire roared through one of their roasters last night.

During the incident a batch of coffee became too hot creating a fire leaving a lot of ash in the machine and throughout the store.

The staff is working together to have the roaster ready for production by next week.

“My employees have stepped up and people in the community have stepped up to say you know what can we do to help you get back on your feet, says Duluth Coffee Company owner Eric Faust.

He is appreciative of all the people willing to help.

More than 300 pounds of coffee was ruined and it will cost about $5,000 in total damages.

The Duluth Coffee Company is still open as the clean up efforts continue.