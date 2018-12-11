Safety Day in Superior

Conference is a chance for business and community leaders to learn safety and health topics

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Safety day was held in Superior.

The day-long conference is a chance for business and community leaders to learn about safety and health topics.

Sixty-five attendees came together at WITC in Superior for the event.

They learned about everything from mine safety to electrical hazards to violence in the workplace.

The Lake Superior Safety Council puts on the annual event in partnership with WITC to enhance safety training in Northern Wisconsin.

“We haven’t had a lot of local safety brought into our area, we see a lot of things over on the Duluth and Minnesota side and that’s why we initially formalized this committee and a good group of individuals working hard to try to do similar things in Wisconsin,” said Dave Sletten of the Lake Superior Safety Council.

Attendees participated in workshops and up to date training sessions to bring the latest skills to their workplaces.