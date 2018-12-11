Saints Women End the Year with Win over Yellowjackets

The St. Scholastica women's hockey team knocked off Wisconsin-Superior 5-2.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five different Saints lit the lamp as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team knocked off Wisconsin-Superior 5-2 Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Paige Forsman, Kayla Kasel, Courtney Bloemke, Rachel Anderson and Mariah Haedrich each scored for the Saints, who go into the winter break with a 8-3-1 record. Jenna Curtis and Kaleigh Martinson scored for the Yellowjackets who fall to 4-9-1.