Sclavi’s Italian Restaurant & Bar is Closing Its Doors

The Restaurant has Been Open for Five Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sclavi’s Italian Restaurant and Bar in Superior is closing its doors for good on Dec. 29 after five years of serving the community.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon saying in part:

“There are so many variables and factors that go into the success and failure of a restaurant, after all, it’s a very high risk business with very low profit margins and the requirements to offer full-service are significant. Our busiest, wildest nights never made up for our slow nights. We’ve operated with our own money and are not backed by banks or investors. The fact is, we simply don’t have enough revenue to stay operational any longer. That is ok.”

The restaurant says they will still honor reservations and gift certificates until the last night of service.

They will also be available for private events Sunday through Tuesday and lunch deliveries until Dec. 29.

The closure comes after owner Anthony Sclavi said in 2015 that the business could close because of a lack of customers.