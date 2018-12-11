Victim Identified in Gary New Duluth Fatal Shooting; Male in Custody

This is an Ongoing Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting and killing of 35-year-old Kevin John Weiss in the Gary New Duluth neighborhood Monday evening.

Authorities say the men, who knew each other, had an altercation outside a residence in the 100 Block of West Reis Street resulting in the shooting of Weiss.

Paramedics responded to the scene and performed life-saving efforts on Weiss, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Weiss was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old male was brought into custody for the shooting and the Duluth Police Department has requested second-degree manslaughter charges from the St. Louis County Attorneys.

