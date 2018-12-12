A New Refrigerator for a Food Pantry In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc.-A new refrigerator was delivered to a food pantry in Superior in an effort to help with the storing of fresh fruits and vegetables.

A grant from United Healthcare made this all possible for the food pantry at Faith United Methodist Church.

The pantry is one of 50 pantries across Wisconsin that will receive a refrigerator.

Rev. Certa-Werner says he is very grateful for the partnership. He will now be able to continue to serve and store fresh fruits and vegetables.

The church’s food pantry is open every Tuesday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.