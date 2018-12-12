Duluth Police Investigate Stabbing; One Injured

The Incident is Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 Block of West 3rd Street on the report of a 27-year-old male stabbing victim.

The DPD tells us the victim was found with a wound consistent with a stabbing on his hand and a small bruise on his head.

Authorities say the male told officers he was stabbed at a different unknown location, but was uncooperative with police and unwilling to provide any other details about the incident.

No one is in custody at this time. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.