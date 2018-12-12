Cass County Man Charged With Fatal Stabbing of his Mother

His Next Court Date is December 17

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 34-year-old Cass County man has been charged with second degree murder, among other charges, after deputies say the man allegedly stabbed his mother at her residence in Bena.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence in the City of Bena on November 28.

When officers arrived on scene they found a deceased adult female later identified as 54-year-old Joy Marie Matthews.

Thomas Wayne Matthews has since been charged with three counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth degree assault – attempt to inflict bodily hard and second degree murder with intent – not premediated.

His next court date is scheduled for December 17.