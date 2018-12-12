DTA Temporarily Removes Electric Buses From Service for Updates

The Buses Will Likely be Reintroduced Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. -The Duluth Transit Authority has temporarily removed the electric buses from their fixed-route service for necessary software updates to improve two issues.

In a recent press release the DTA says the two issues were related to the “hill hold” feature and heating system software.

The “hill hold” feature, which prevents the bus from rolling back on a hill while transitioning from a stop to forward movement, was successfully tested today following the software update.

The heating system software has also been updated to increase bus mileage range and cause less battery drain.

The DTA says the buses will likely be reintroduced the week of December 17th.