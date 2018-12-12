DTA’s Electric Buses Pulled Out of Service

New Buses are Experiencing Performance Issues

DULUTH, Minn-

The Duluth Transit Authority has pulled its seven new electric buses off of the road due to issues with their performance.

The buses were launched mid-October, and have since experienced interior heating issues as well as problems with a ‘hill hold’ feature. The DTA says a software update by the manufacturer will fix the hill-hold issue.

The DTA will also now transition to using a diesel heater as the primary source of heat.

The buses are expected to back on the road by next week, and says no routes are affected by the seven electric buses being out of commission.

The busses were paid for by federal and Mn-Dot grants.