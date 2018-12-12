Free Skate with Santa, Rudolph Event at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center

The Skating, Family Fun Event is Happening Wednesday, December 12 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation division is hosting a Skate with Santa and Rudolph event on Wednesday, December 12.

The free family-fun event will run from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center (120 South 30th Avenue West, Duluth).

There will be a live DJ with holiday music, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, winter science demonstrations and drawing for prizes.

This event is free and no registration is required.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate for the food shelf.

Each donation earns an extra ticket for the drawing!

Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Skates will be available to rent the night of the event.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland will also be on hand with a fun snowball activity for children.