Greater Downtown Council Announces Window and Lighting Contest Winners
Nineteen Local Businesses Participated in the Contest
DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council announced the 13th annual Window and Lighting Contest winners Wednesday morning at their Quarterly Breakfast Event.
Nineteen local businesses throughout Duluth’s downtown participated in the contest this year, and five local businesses took home the top spots:
- Facebook Favorite: PS Rudie
- People’s Choice Commercial: CSL Plasma
- People’s Choice Retail: Salon Capelli
- Most Traditional Commercial: A&L Properties
- Most Original Retail: Salon Capelli
- Most Original Commercial: CSL Plasma
- Best Lighting: Fitger’s