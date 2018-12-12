Handmade in the Northland: Makers Mercantile

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 10 – 14, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Scott and Sara Clifton are the owners of Makers Mercantile in Duluth.

Sara Clifton stopped by FOX 21 Local News Wednesday morning to share a few locally made items up for sale at Makers Mercantile.

The couple’s love of the North Shore and excitement for handmade products collided during conversation. From this, the idea of Makers Mercantile was born.

Their shop in West Duluth has since closed, but the couple now travels around the Northland with a modified camper turned into a cozy, quaint shop on wheels.

The couple says, “We hope our shop is a place where makers are celebrated, locals feel at home and visitors are inspired.”

Makers Mercantile is proud to be the home for around 50 North Shore makers looking to get their products in the hands of folks living in the Northland.

Click here for more information.