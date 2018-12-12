Extended! Bamford’s Comedy Tour Now Two Nights At NorShor

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-raised Maria Bamford has added a second night of comedy to the NorShor Theatre this February.

The sold-out show is Feb. 24, and tickets are now on sale for the second show on Feb. 25 at $44.50 per ticket.

Bamford, whose parents and sister still live in Duluth, most recently got nationwide attention for her semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite.”

Rolling Stone named her one of its 50 Funniest People, and she’s the winner of the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

