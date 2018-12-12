Movie Premiere at The Marshall School In Duluth

Christmas Break-In debuts

DULUTH, Minn.- A big premiere happened in Duluth at The Marshall School, showcases a screening of a movie that was filmed in their building about a year ago.

Students of all ages piled in to the auditorium excited to see the feature film that is bringing so much attention to their school.

The Marshall school hosted the premiere for the film Christmas Break– in, which stars Denise Richards, Danny Glover, and Cameron Seely.

In the film nine year old Izzy, played by Seely, is left alone at her school after her parents are unable to pick her up.

And as a blizzard rolls through she learns her custodian friend, played by Glover, is being held hostage by a few crooks.

She makes it a point to save the day.

The film crew spent about three weeks at the Marshall school, shooting scenes with students and teachers as extras.

Now their names are in the credits.

School leaders believe the film was a great opportunity for students to start thinking more about the arts.

The movie’s director Michael Kampa says “The majority of the film takes place in this building, in different hallways, different rooms, so to be able to watch here with the staff and the students is really cool.”

The movie is out now on DVD.

Copies were also sold at the premiere and fifteen percent of those proceeds will go back the Marshall School.

Click here to get a copy of the DVD.