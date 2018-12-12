New Public Art Display in City Hall

Partnership with Duluth Art Institute

DULUTH, Minn.- A variety of art pieces are now displayed throughout City Hall.

Mayor Larson has been working with the Duluth Art institute on a new program to showcase art from those native to the Northland.

Some of The art displayed is meant to represent the artists who are faced by many challenges like poverty.

Other pieces of art shows some of the history within Duluth.

One artist was able to turn hand drawn maps of Duluth into a work of art.

That artist says its important have opportunities like this to show off public art.

The display will last through March.