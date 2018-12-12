Plans Move Forward For Emergency Warming Shelter in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Plans are moving forward to open an emergency warming shelter in West Duluth during dangerously cold weather.

The St. Louis County Board has authorized spending up to $65,000 to operate the shelter at City Center West on the 5800 block of Grand Avenue, which houses a branch of the library, fire and police stations and a community center.

The shelter would not be for sleeping, but rather a safe warm place for those in need during times when the city determines the temperatures are too dangerous.

The CHUM drop-in shelter in downtown Duluth would staff the West Duluth emergency shelter.

At this point, officials say the city of Duluth plans to offer the shelter at no charge to the county.

The final vote on the funds will be on Dec. 18.

The county says there may be plans in the future for additional warming shelters in the county, like on the Iron Range.

“This is just a pilot program at this point, but we are committed to helping those in need in our communities,” said Commissioner Patrick Boyle who chairs the County’s Health and Human Service Committee. “With our region’s harsh winters, we can’t turn our backs. I applaud the leadership at CHUM and the City of Duluth for their willingness to partner and try to find new solutions.”