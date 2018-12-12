Protect Your Paws from Holiday Regret

Animal Allies Wants to Remind Potential Pet Owners in the Northland to Think Twice Before Adding to Your Family this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season for gift giving!

From the latest electronics, to an adorable kitten or puppy, staff at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth want to remind all potential pet owners to think twice before adopting and adding to your family, especially over the holiday season.

Michelle Sternberg with Animal Allies says potential adopters often stop by the shelter during the holidays with the intent to adopt and surprise a loved one.

While it’s always great to adopt and help give a wonderful life to animals at the shelter, Sternberg simply wants to remind everyone of the responsibility animals come with.

Both cats and dogs require frequent exercise, medical care, food, supplies and lots of unconditional love.

Click here to learn more about Animal Allies and to see animals currently up for adoption.