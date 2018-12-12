Rails Basketball Get First Win of the Season over Panthers

In a battle of winless teams, it was Proctor getting past South Ridge at home.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor boys basketball team used a strong first-half performance to get ahead of South Ridge 66-36 Wednesday night at the Proctor High School gym.

The Rails pick up their first win of the season and will look for back to back wins next Wednesday as they travel to take on Hinckley-Finlayson. The Panthers will continue to look for their first win as they host Cherry on Friday.