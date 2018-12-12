UPDATE: Charges Delayed Until Thursday for Fatal Duluth Shooting

Extension Granted due to Need to Review all Evidence

DULUTH, Minn. – The deadline for charges in the Gary New Duluth shooting has been extended until Thursday according to the St. Louis County Court.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office tells us the extension was made due to a need to review all of the evidence.

Duluth police are requesting charges of second degree manslaughter by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.

Officials say a 34-year-old gunman was involved in an altercation with 35-year-old Kevin Weiss outside of a home, right before Weiss was fatally shot on Monday night.