Yellowjackets Sweep Northland College in Basketball Doubleheader

The Wisconsin-Superior women's and men's basketball teams got wins over Northland College Wednesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Hannah Norlin and Eva Reinertsen combined to score 38 points as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team knocked off Northland College 75-52 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The win pushed the Yellowjackets’ win streak within the UMAC to 57 straight. UWS improves to 8-1 as they will travel to Martin Luthern on Saturday.

The men’s game was much closer, but in the end, it would be the Yellowjackets getting the win over the Lumberjacks 67-64, snapping their eight-game losing streak.

Mac Reykdal led all scorers with 22 points, while Montroy Scott chipped with 17 points and 11 rebounds.