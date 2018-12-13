Cooking Connection: Baked Brie with Spicy Pecans

For This Week's Cooking Connection, FOX 21 Meteorologist Brittney Merlot Steps into the Kitchen with Professional Cooking Instructor Arlene Coco

DULUTH, Minn. – With the holidays right around the corner, it’s important to pick out the best recipes that won’t have you stuck in the kitchen for hours before your party begins.

Professional Cooking Instructor Arlene Cocoa stepped into the kitchen with FOX 21 Meteorologist Brittney Merlot for this week’s Cooking Connection.

The duo prepared a Baked Brie Cheese with Maple Cognac Glaze and Spicy Pecans.

The recipe is listed below for both elements.

Click here for more information or to sign up for a cooking class with Coco.

Baked Brie Recipe:

Baked Brie Cheese with Maple Cognac Glaze, Makes 20 Servings

Yield: 1 wheel

1/4 cup of brown sugar can be substituted for maple syrup.

Heat and serve this in a microwave proof platter so it can be popped back in when needed to reheat.

1 kilogram brie cheese (2.2 pounds)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup spiced Pecans

3 tablespoons cognac

1 box wheat cracker

1. Scrape brie with butter knife to partially clean of rind.

2. Split Brie in half crosswise and pour half the syrup, half the cognac and sprinkle half of the pecans on the bottom half.

3. Place the top half back on the brie and repeat the process.

4. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes at 350F or 2 minutes in the microwave until soft. Reheat in microwave as needed to soften cheese.

Spicy Pecans Recipe:

Spicy Pecans

This is hands down the easiest spiced pecan recipe, it comes together easily and tastes delicious. Save some for salads and anyplace you need a little crunch and zip.

3 cups pecan pieces

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons sugar

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Roast nuts on cookie sheet for about 10 minutes. When they are starting to smell like roasted nuts, they are done. Pull out of the oven and set aside.

2. As nuts are roasting, melt butter in a large microwave proof bowl and add spices. Heat butter and spices until butter is melted. When nuts are done add them to the melted butter and spices. Spread the nuts back on the sheet pan to dry.