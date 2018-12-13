Duluth East Choralaires Deck the Halls of the Skywalk with Song

High Schoolers Sing Carols in Different Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.- Some Duluth East High School students spread some holiday cheer downtown, filling the Skywalk with the sounds of Christmas.

The East Choralaires started their musical journey at the Republic Bank, singing such holiday favorites as Deck the Halls and God Rest Ye Marry Gentlemen.

They then moved across the avenue to Wells Fargo, then U.S. Bank, before ending in the Holiday Center at noon.

“Duluth is, like, a very Christmas–y city, y’know, it’s the city of the north,” said Corbin Roubik, Senior Bass 2 with the Choralaires. “And we just got so much Christmas going on around here this just adds to it.”

Later on the Choralaires performed at the Coppertop Church.

Their Holiday Concert is this Saturday at the DECC from 7-10pm.